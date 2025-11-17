© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Third person pleads guilty in fatal shooting during attempted Facebook Marketplace robbery

WCBU | By Joe Deacon
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:42 PM CST
A gavel rests on a judge's bench in a blurry courtroom. The text "WCBU Courts" sits on top of that photo.

A third person has entered a guilty plea in connection with a foiled 2024 robbery in South Peoria that resulted in the fatal shooting of one of the robbers.

Tanarius Kingcade, 20, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in the incident when multiple suspects tried to rob two individuals who traveled to Peoria to complete a vehicle sale arranged through Facebook Marketplace.

It happened in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2024. After the buyers were directed into an alley to view the car, several armed suspects attempted to rob them.

The groups exchanged gunfire, and one of the robbers — later identified as 18-year-old Marcus Whitehead of Bloomington — suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The purchaser who fired the shots that killed Whitehead was not charged, as his weapon was legally owned and his actions were considered self-defense.

In exchange for Kingcade’s guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to a maximum prison sentence of 21 years. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Kingcade was one of five people charged in the case, with 20-year-olds Jaylin Branscumb and Keshawn Williams previously pleading guilty to armed robbery. Branscumb was sentenced to 22 years in prison, while sentencing for Williams is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Cases are pending against Sontarius Williams, 28, and Johnathan Williams, 21.
Joe Deacon
Joe Deacon is a reporter at WCBU and WGLT. Contact Joe at jdeacon@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Joe Deacon