Statewide: 50 years ago, Siskel & Ebert brought the movies to TV

When critics Roger Ebert of the Chicago Sun-Times and Gene Siskel of the Chicago Tribune were paired in 1975 they could not have imagined they would become household names everywhere. But "Sneak Previews" would soon become a staple on public television across the country. A half-century later, their approach to judging films remains the standard.

We look back at the rivals, how the show began and events being held in Chicago to mark the anniversary.

Also:

* Environmental reporter Jess Savage tells us about the environmental benefits of "leaving the leaves."

* A longtime outdoors columnist is calling it a career. We talk with Dale Bowman.

* Peter Medlin introduces us to the first group of Illinois "math stars."

* An Illinois man will be part of a skydiving group trying to break a world record.

* A new mural unveiled at a western Illinois train station honors the Underground Railroad.

* Charlie Schlenker reports on the efforts that brought high speed rail to Illinois.

Chicago Sun-Times

* Sun-Times reporter Sophie Sherry details data that compares crime in places with sanctuary policies, like Chicago, to red states.