Food banks in central Illinois await SNAP court rulings and potential impacts

Food banks across central Illinois are feeling the strain following the federal government shutdown that has put food assistance in jeopardy. Lines at food pantries began growing longer soon after the shutdown began last month.

Eric Hodel is CEO of Midwest Food Bank that has warehouses in Normal and Peoria. Hodel offers an example that he said has become typical among the food pantries the nonprofit serves.

“They’ll serve a couple dozen families on a monthly basis on a Saturday morning. Now, that two dozen families has become three dozen families,” Hodel said in an interview on WGLT’s Sound Ideas.

SNAP benefits didn't go away until last week, but Hodel said families could see it coming.

“A recognition that they would stop and so therefore people were starting to plan and I give them a lot of credit for thinking ahead,” he said.

Two court rulings have since ordered the Trump administration to restore those benefits — first partially, then fully. It remains to be seen when that might happen. The Trump administration is appealing.

The state of Illinois started sending out some SNAP benefits starting Friday.

Hodel said it's unclear how the return of SNAP might impact demand among the pantries, soup kitchens and many nonprofits it serves across the region.

He said the agency has ramped up efforts to meet the need.

“We are out rescuing food. We are working with food manufacturers, we’re bringing it into our facilities as readily as we can get it procured and onto trucks,” Hodel said.

Midwest Food Bank gets its food from manufacturers, distributors and retailers from across the country. It’s generally food that producers don’t intend to sell either because of overproduction, or damaged packaging, or shifting product needs from grocery stories.

“We’re resourceful and nimble in [our] execution,” he said, adding more volunteers also have helped. “They know that the need is more forefront than ever,” he said.

There are close to 2 million SNAP beneficiaries in Illinois.

Emergency relief

Meanwhile, Midwest Food Bank has sent a truckload of food to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. Hodel said the nonprofit distributed 200,000 meals and emergency supplies out of its warehouse in Morton to the island country to help people displaced by widespread flooding, infrastructure damage and power outages.

“That’s inventory that we have reserves on hand and so we’ve been able to keep up with production and get those loads shipped out to help people,” said Hodel, referring to the food bank’s Tender Mercies meals that are high-protein, shelf stable and easy to prepare.

Melissa was the most powerful storm in Jamaica's history, causing about $7 billion in damages. The destruction is so vast, emergency crews have had trouble getting supplies to people in need. Hodel noted the last mile of delivery is done by a partner agency, Convoy of Hope.

Thanksgiving campaign

Back home, Midwest Food Bank is working with Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington to provide 2,000 meal boxes to McLean County families on Thanksgiving.

Hodel said the annual campaign is more critical this year since SNAP benefits had been halted during the government shutdown.

“The delay and disruption of SNAP funding has meant for an even more busy season in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Home Sweet Home plans to deliver 500 deliver meals on Thanksgiving, in addition to a sit-down meal at its shelter on East Oakland Avenue. The agency also is seeking donations for their Big Give campaign.