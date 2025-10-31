Daylight saving time ends Sunday. Here’s what to know and how to ease the change

Clocks will move back an hour as most of America returns from daylight saving to standard time at 2 a.m. local time Sunday.

Daylight saving time, which began on March 9 this year, shifts the clocks forward for an hour. The practice dates back to 1918 as a measure to conserve fuel during World War I.

Since then, the system has been losing support from the American public. Only 12% of U.S. adults favor the current system, and 47% oppose it, according to a recent AP-NORC poll.

All states except Arizona and Hawaii currently observe daylight saving time and will make the change on Sunday. But there are ways to ease that transition, experts said.

Dr. Kenneth Lee, a neurologist and the medical director of the University of Chicago Medicine’s Sleep Center, said people should begin pushing back their bedtime by 15 to 20 minutes a few nights before Sunday.

They should also change their clock on Saturday evening, “so that way you are acclimated to it.”

Lee also recommended timing other aspects of daily life, like meals and coffee, with the delayed bedtime, though he cautioned against extra caffeine intake since it may interfere with sleep.

For parents with young children, Lee, who said he has two young boys, recommended the same incremental approach by changing the clock early and pushing bedtime back several nights prior.

“What I will say is that kids are actually pretty resilient in terms of adjustments to time,” Lee said. “The adults actually can sometimes be more affected.”

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine also recommends outdoor time for early morning sunlight on Sunday to aid the transition.

While opposition to the bi-annual clock change is widespread, there is less consensus on what system should take its place.

Groups like the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have come out in favor of a permanent standard time, suggesting the morning sunlight aligns with the natural clock of the human body called the circadian rhythm.

“Our body responds to natural sunlight,” Lee said. “Having that morning light is really important and aligns with what our bodies are wired to do.”

A new study from Stanford University this year found that switching to permanent standard time is predicted to reduce cases of obesity by 2.6 million and stroke by 300,000. Switching to permanent daylight saving time has a similar but smaller effect.

Meanwhile, permanent daylight saving time, which would mean more sunlight in the evening, counts the retail industry and some legislators as supporters.

Lawmakers have made repeated attempts to abolish the twice-yearly switch nationwide. In 2022, the U.S. Senate approved legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent, but the bill died in the House. A similar effort, backed by President Donald Trump, failed in the Senate this week.

