Rep. Eric Sorensen calls on USDA to keep SNAP food benefits during government shutdown

Central Illinois U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen is demanding the U.S. Department of Agriculture fund food assistance benefits next month during the federal government shutdown.

The Democrat who represents parts of Bloomington-Normal and much of central and northwestern Illinois has sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Sorensen says a potential lapse in benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] to the largest food assistance program in the U.S. would cause crippling uncertainty for veterans, seniors and children, leaving them wondering about their ability to afford food next month.

“Just this year, we’ve seen household staples like eggs, coffee, and ground beef hit record high prices. Now more than ever, millions of families across the country depend upon the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to make ends meet,” Sorensen said in the letter.

The USDA says on its website no SNAP benefits will be issued starting Saturday, Nov. 1.

“Bottom line, the well has run dry,” the post said.

The government post specifically blames Senate Democrats for the shutdown.

“We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats. They can continue to hold out for healthcare for illegal aliens and gender mutilation procedures or reopen the government so mothers, babies, and the most vulnerable among us can receive critical nutrition assistance,” the agency said.

Sorensen argues in the letter the USDA still has “significant” contingency funding available that could be used to fund the bulk of November benefits.

42 million Americans receive SNAP benefits, including nearly 2 million in Illinois.