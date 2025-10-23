Statewide: The War of the Worlds
Today, it seems unbelievable that a radio show could terrorize listeners. In 1938, when “War of the Worlds” aired, radio was a new broadcast medium. The only other was film, which was more sanitized and far less lifelike than now. Welles, a Midwest native, and his company played with the airwaves’ potential by making this show as realistic as possible. They were far more successful than they dreamed.
This week:
* Immigration enforcement has caused so much anxiety in Chicago's Mexican community that some are considering returning to Mexico voluntarily. But it's not as easy as you might think.
* Peter Medlin takes us to a pumpkin contest that's not for your average jack-o-lantern. It's for monster-sized gourds.
* We talk with the Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois about scams targeting older individuals.
* Jane Carlson reports on drugs and violence causing problems at an Illinois prison.
* Ben Howell tells us about a bio-technology company in Bloomington that uses fermentation to eliminate food waste.