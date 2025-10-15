Statewide: Getting better sleep
How do you sleep? Many report difficulty getting a good night's rest. On this episode, we hear from a sleep expert who offers some tips.
This week:
* Pollinators are getting ready for the winter. Some head underground. Jess Savage takes us to a grasslands preserve to find out more.
* Farmers are facing higher costs. Lack of rain in the Midwest could adds to that problem. We have a report.
* We talk with a curator of an Illinois museum about an exhibit on Tiffany glass.
* Lauren Warnecke brings us details on the impact of cashless bail in a central Illinois county.
* We are introduced to Katrina Thompson, Mayor of Broadview, which is home to an ICE detention center that has been a focal point of the Trump Administration and protestors.
* Jim Meadows reports on an Illinois community that faced a water emergency this year due to algal blooms.