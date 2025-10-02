Statewide: Meet the ICE resistance

On this episode, an effort called the People's Patrol organizes scores of volunteers to confront immigration agents carrying out President Trump's deportation blitz. We talk with the patrol's leader about what is being done and why.

Also:

* Peter Medlin reports on the growing "Land Back" movement in the Midwest and ways native tribes are getting their land returned.

* Lauren Frost takes us to an art gallery where quilts are a remembrance to people who are or used to be incarcerated.

* What happens when someone is transferred from a maximum security prison to a less restrictive environment? A new class aims to help.

* Central Illinois Republican Congressman Darin LaHood discusses the need for a robust dialogue on politics and government.

* Rachel Cramer continues the series Food Routes and looks at why food that has to be shipped long distances is often cheaper than what is locally grown.

* A writer turned filmmaker has a made a documentary about pie.

* We get an update on the trucking industry during what has been called the "Great Freight Recession."

* An attorney discusses trends in divorces, including what are known as "gray" divorces among older couples.