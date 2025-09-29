Illinois Education Association President Al Llorens has died

IEA President Albert J. “Al” Llorens died Thurs., Sept. 25, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. He was 73.

According to a news release, Llorens spent more than 30 years as a high school math teacher and head girls’ track and cross-country coach at Thornridge High School. Prior to that, he taught fourth-grade phonics and middle school reading in Champaign, and as a math and science teacher in Kankakee and Chicago.

He was elected to lead the IEA in 2023.

Illinois Federation of Teachers President Dan Montgomery issued a statement about the passing of Llorens:

“I am profoundly sad at the loss of my friend, union brother, and longtime educator, Al Llorens. His passing leaves Illinois emptier and less whole. The labor movement has lost a fierce advocate, and those of us who knew him have lost a steady, compassionate pillar who made our lives and our schools better.

“Al was a passionate unionist and educator who dedicated his life to students, public service, and the teachers and staff in Illinois’ public schools. As president of the Illinois Education Association (IEA), he led with compassion and an unwavering commitment to making Illinois schools their very best.

“Al was not only a dear friend, he was also a remarkable leader and teacher whose legacy will live on in the students he taught, the classrooms he fought for, the educators he uplifted, and the movement he strengthened. The IFT sends our deepest condolences to Al’s wife, Wanda, his family, and all the members and staff of the IEA.

“The leaders, members, and staff of the IFT stand with our IEA siblings today. We will continue our shared fight for strong public education and powerful unions, because that is what Al would do. May his life and memory inspire us all.”

IEA is a union of more than 135,000 members composed of Illinois elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty and staff, educational support professionals, retired educators and college students preparing to become teachers. The IEA was founded in 1853.