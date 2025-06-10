Madigan lawyers slam feds for disclosing ex-speaker's worth

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan’s lawyers accused prosecutors of a “gross breach of the rules” Monday, complaining that the feds “gratuitously plastered Madigan’s estimated net worth” in a public court filing leading up to his sentencing this week.

Late last week, they also accused prosecutors of seeking “to condemn an 83-year-old man to die behind bars for crimes that enriched him not one penny.”

Now a federal judge has denied Madigan’s bid for a new trial, bringing the once-powerful Southwest Side Democrat ever closer to his sentencing Friday.

Prosecutors wrote in a court filing late Friday that “Madigan has amassed a personal fortune of more than $40 million.” They did so as they complained of his “appalling” greed amid a scheme to trade on the office he once held, as well as former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis’.

But Monday, Madigan’s attorneys insisted that any claim that he was “lining his pockets” is “patently false.” They complained that prosecutors breached the direction of local courts when they “recklessly exposed” Madigan’s net worth, and they asked that it be stricken from the record.

“Madigan dedicated over sixty years to public service as both legislator and lawyer,” they wrote. “He chose frugality over extravagance, remaining in the same modest home for more than fifty years while making prudent savings and investment choices. The government offers zero evidence — absolutely nothing — to justify broadcasting specific details about his net worth.”

The spat arose ahead of a short hearing Monday in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge John Blakey. The hearing landed Madigan back in the courtroom where a jury convicted him in February.

Defense attorney Dan Collins insisted during the hearing that “Mr. Madigan’s net worth has nothing to do with this case.”

Blakey declined to make any ruling on the issue. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker simply said prosecutors opposed Madigan’s motion. It will likely be addressed again during a follow-up hearing Tuesday.

The Monday hearing was called to address Madigan’s bid for a new trial or acquittal, in spite of the jury’s verdict. Blakey denied the motion almost immediately after taking the bench. In all, Monday’s hearing lasted about 15 minutes.

However, attorneys are expected to return to Blakey’s courtroom Tuesday to sort out a question about how federal sentencing guidelines apply to Madigan. Though Blakey must determine how the guidelines apply, he’s not required to abide by them.

Madigan’s actual sentencing hearing is set for Friday. Prosecutors have asked Blakey to give the once-powerful politician 12 ½ years in prison. Madigan’s attorneys have asked for probation. Nearly 250 people have written letters supporting him, and his lawyers Friday filed a video-recorded plea from Madigan’s wife.

Jurors found Madigan guilty of bribery conspiracy, wire fraud and other crimes. They convicted him for his role in a scheme involving ComEd, in which the utility paid $1.3 million to his allies so he’d look favorably at its legislation in Springfield.

The jury also convicted Madigan for a scheme to install Solis on a state government board in exchange for Solis’ help securing business for Madigan’s private law firm. Solis was working undercover for the FBI at the time, to avoid his own prosecution.

