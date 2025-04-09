Trial of Sean Grayson, ex-deputy at Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, moved to Peoria

The trial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of a Black woman in Springfield is being moved.

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson’s case will happen in Peoria. Grayson’s attorneys say their client can’t get a fair trial in the capital city because of media coverage and a close knit community.

Grayson appeared in court Tuesday wearing a striped jail uniform and didn’t face the audience, which was packed with Massey’s family and supporters.

Sontae Massey, Sonya’s cousin, didn’t appreciate how Grayson entered the room.

"I'm not accustomed to being around killers, but I mean, he, like I said, he seemed awful jovial for somebody that shot a woman in the face,” she said.

Grayson responded to Massey’s home last July for reports of a prowler. Bodycam footage caught Grayson shooting Massey multiple times and discouraging his partner from rendering aid. He faces first degree murder charges and has been held in jail since his arrest.

A scheduling hearing is set for April 23.