Jim Edgar hopes to beat pancreatic cancer: 'But to be very truthful, if it ended tomorrow, I've had a great life.'

Former two-term Illinois governor Jim Edgar on Monday revealed he is battling pancreatic cancer — but told the Sun-Times he’s fighting the deadly disease because he’s “got a lot to hold out for.”

Edgar, 78, has been undergoing chemotherapy for three weeks after a diagnosis last month, the downstate Republican told the Sun-Times Monday night. He said he’s halfway through his first round of treatment — and the cancer first appeared in the pancreas and spread to his liver.

“Every day they come up with some new possibilities, so we’ll just have to kind of fight our way through it, and hopefully we get the right combination or they come up with the silver bullet, which they don’t have yet,” Edgar said.

“I’m hopeful that I’ll be around, but you just don’t know at this point. This, historically, has been an extremely deadly cancer, and I guess the only consolation — I’m going to have it better now than 25 years ago.”

Edgar said he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy in Arizona but plans to return to Springfield in May for further treatment.

“I’ve told many people I want to stay around. I’ve got a few things I want to do and see. I want to see great-grandchildren. I kind of like to see my horses do a little better than they’ve done,” Edgar said. “So I’ve got a lot to hold out for. But to be very truthful, if it ended tomorrow, I’ve had a great life.”

Edgar, who also served as Illinois secretary of state, and leads the Edgar Fellows program at the University of Illinois’ Institute of Government and Public Affairs, wrote in an email to the program’s fellows that he and his wife, Brenda, are “facing a new, significant challenge.”

“We do not underestimate this challenge, but we have confidence in the medical team helping us address it,” Edgar wrote.

Edgar has faced health challenges before. In 1992, he had an angioplasty to open a clogged artery. And two years later, in the middle of his reelection campaign, he had emergency quadruple bypass surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The former governor — known for his moderate views and love of horse racing — last year joined fellow Illinois Republicans including former U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, and former U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh in campaigning for Democrat Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as part of a nationwide “Republican for Harris” push to woo anti-Trump GOP voters.

Edgar, was the state’s 38th governor. He also served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1976 to 1979 and as Illinois secretary of state from 1981 to 1991. After retiring from office, Edgar was a resident fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

The Republican from downstate Charleston was routinely a big vote-getter for the GOP. When he was reelected to his second full term as secretary of state in 1986, Edgar won with a plurality then bigger than any other statewide candidate in Illinois history.

And when he was re-elected governor in 1994, Edgar racked up the largest plurality of any incumbent Illinois governor — winning 101 of the state’s 102 counties, including Cook County. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker came a bit closer in 2018 — winning by 15.7%. That was the largest victory margin since 1994, when Edgar walloped Democratic challenger Dawn Clark Netsch 63.9% to 34.4%, a spread of nearly 29.5 percentage points.

Despite repeated GOP efforts to persuade Edgar to return to the fray to run for the U.S. Senate, another term as governor or other elected posts, he officially bowed out of electoral politics in 2005, wiping away tears as he addressed a room packed with reporters, former members of his administration and the politically curious.

“I always said, ‘I never say never.’ Today I say never,” Edgar said at the time. “This is it. ... This is my last political press conference.”

Edgar ultimately served on Pritzker’s first transition team. He was also highly critical of former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner during the state’s nearly three-year budget impasse.

Pritzker on Monday heaped praise on Edgar in a social media post.

“Even before I was sworn in, I’ve regularly asked Jim Edgar for advice about being governor and carrying out my executive duties,” Pritzker said. “Jim is an honest and honorable Illinoisan — a true public servant, and I know we’re all rooting for and praying for him as he battles this disease.”

Democratic Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who was an Edgar Fellow himself, called the former governor a “true statesman."