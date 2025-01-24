State Week: Illinois braces for Trump

Donald Trump's return to the White House came with dozens of executive orders, some of which will bring sweeping policy changes. The City of Chicago, a sanctuary city, is a potential target for mass deportation raids. That has put the immigrant community on edge. There is also concern about withholding of federal funds. We discuss what the Trump Administration could mean for Chicago and Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Heather Cherone with WTTW's Chicago Tonight.