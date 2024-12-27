Statewide: The books Illinois students loved the most in 2024
WNIJ's Peter Medlin spoke with Illinois school librarian Nichole Folkman about this year's winners of the Readers' Choice Awards.
Freeport is getting ready to announce the books for the next citywide shared reading program.
The Galesburg library is trying to meet the needs of patrons coming through its doors who are in need of more than just books.
Collard greens are a traditional staple at New Year’s Eve celebrations—thought to bring good luck and fortune in year ahead. Harvest Public Media's Kate Grumke reports that there’s a new effort to popularize even tastier, hardier heirloom varieties.
Science has been studying the growing of crops for a long time, but the study of soil is relatively new. Harvest Public Media’s Jim Meadows reports that the discovery of century-old soil samples could greatly help that research.
WGLT's Ryan Denham and Lauren Warnecke bring us an in-depth look at domestic violence prevention efforts in Bloomington/Normal.
An Illinois music instructor has been putting a soundtrack to climate anxiety through a musical project called “Composing the Climate.”