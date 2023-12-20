Some Illinois license plate requests land on the naughty list in 2023

Apologies to our Iowa neighbors, but the Illinois Secretary of State has your back. A request for a license plate that read "IOWASUX" was just one that was rejected this year.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannouliasrejected hundreds of vanity and personalized license plates this year that were deemed too obscene or defamatory.

According to a news release, the Secretary of State’s office received 54,768 requests for vanity and personalized plates this year. 304 were rejected.

The Secretary of State’s Office oversees the process by which Illinoisans may request specific vanity or personalized license plates for their vehicles. A small team of employees reviews each request.

Most of the rejected plates contained some sort of profanity or crude language. According to the release, requests like XKXKKXK or QOOQQOO, plates were rejected this year because they are difficult to read and could pose problems for law enforcement.

The Secretary of State’s office maintains an ever-growing rejection list, which currently stands at more than 7,674 license plate combinations deemed offensive or difficult to read.