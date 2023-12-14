Statewide: Youth mental health care challenges

In late 2021, a coalition of some of the country’s top pediatricians declared the youth mental health crisis a national emergency — and it isn't going away any time soon.

But for families needing help, they often face various hurdles, including long waits to access care. On this episode of Statewide, we'll listen toPeter Medlin's reporting on the topic.

Also:

* Alex Degman talks with Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly about the use of "clear and present danger" reporting to prevent tragedies.

* Tim Shelley with WCBU brings us information about the state's Safe Haven Law.

* Peter Medlin reports on the struggle to access in-patient mental health care for children.

Northwestern Prison Education Program graduates throw their caps in the air. (Courtesy of Northwestern University)



* Melissa Ellin has details on health care professionals facing burnout and many considering a new profession.

* Side Effects Public Media's Anna Spidel has more on veterinarians struggling with their mental health.

* We have a report on the infrastructure needs for supping along the Mississippi River.

* Lisa Philip finds out there are still fans of having students learn calculus. But not all get the chance.

* We'll hear about a recent graduation ceremony at Northwestern University for a special group of students.