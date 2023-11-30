Statewide: Weather experts face threats and skepticism over climate change

Climatologists and meteorologists share their expertise to help people better understand the world around them. But some say they are facing stress, burnout and even death threats, in areas where audiences are skeptical of climate science.

* Jim Meadows brings us details on the Illinois Farm Bureau encouraging conservation efforts.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin examines funding for high impact tutoring and whether or not it has made a difference.

* Emily Hays has more on the end of Shield T3 — a company with a global reach created after the development of a saliva-based COVID test at the University of Illinois.

* Cole Longcor talks with author Alexandra Lange on the past, present and future of shopping malls.

SJ-R JFK speaks at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum in Oct. 1962.

* Lisa Phillip introduces us to a Chicago woman about her student loan debt.

* Commentator Pete Peterson reminisces about an earlier job pumping gas.

* Sean Crawford talks with a reporter about a Springfield mystery involving President Kennedy.