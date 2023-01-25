FBI: Peoria Planned Parenthood arson suspect in custody

A suspect in this month's arson fire at the Peoria Planned Parenthood is in custody.

FBI Springfield spokeswoman Rebecca Cramblit confirms a suspect was arrested by Peoria police officers.

"FBI Springfield will file a complaint to formally arrest him on federal charges today," she said.

Cramblit declined to release the suspect's name, but said court documents should be available after his initial hearing.

Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth said additional details will be sent out in a press release later today.

Officials with Planned Parenthood of Illinois say the clinic will be closed for months after the Jan. 15 firebombing. Surgical abortions are not performed at the Peoria health center.

This story will be updated.