'Wait Wait' for December 20, 2025: With Not My Job guest Rhea Seehorn

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Rhea Seehorn and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Josh Gondelman, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Not Ready For Their Close-Up; Sucky Business News; Hallmark and Chill in Connecticut

Panel Questions

AI Gets Generous

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new piece of smart tech in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Pluribus' Rhea Seehorn answers our questions about Christmas Carols

Rhea Seehorn, who stars as Carol on Apple TV+'s Pluribus plays our game called, "It's Christmas, Carol" Three questions about Christmas carols.

Panel Questions

A New Holiday Coping Strategy; Getting Some Familiar Help With Dating Apps

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Ooh-la-la Tannebaum; They're So Cute and Venomous; Pop Music Under Pressure

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the big Christmas present this year.



Copyright 2025 NPR