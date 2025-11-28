Documentary illuminates Jeff Buckley's life and music

© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 28, 2025 at 10:45 AM CST

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

Though he died in 1997 at the age of 30, singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley’s music continues to resonate. His story is told in the film “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.” The documentary is part of HBO’s Music Box Series, and it premieres on HBO on Dec. 4.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks’ conversation with director Amy Berg from when the film debuted in theaters in August.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom