Democrats square election wins with party fissures over shutdown

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:53 AM CST

Democrats were on a political high after sweeping wins in last week’s elections. But one week later, the party is once again under criticism as a small faction of senators broke with leadership and agreed to a deal with Republicans to end the shutdown, without healthcare subsidies.

We put the whiplash into context with Julian Zelizer, professor of history at Princeton University.

