Small grocery store owner reflects on community donations in times where governments fail

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 5, 2025 at 10:49 AM CST

Wisconsin grocery store owner Royal Palmer had been giving out lines of credit to customers who couldn’t afford to eat during the shutdown because of job loss and loss of supplemental food benefits.

He reflects today on the nationwide donations he received after his community’s crisis was featured on Here & Now and says that while he’s not sure his business will be saved, he does believe in the power of community in times when the government is failing its constituents.

