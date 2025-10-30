© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
The state of the pronatalist movement

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

As part of NPR’s look at declining birthrates, Here & Now takes a dive into the pronatalist movement, which claims to be rectifying what some of its members, including Elon Musk, describe dramatically as the likely collapse of civilization due to population decline.

Fueled by conservatives, conspiracy theorists and social media influencers, the movement now has ties to anti-feminism, misinformation and even eugenics.

Karen Guzzo is a sociologist and director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina. She joins host Robin Young to talk about the growing pronatalist movement.

