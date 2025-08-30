3 dead after mob sets fire to Indonesian regional parliament building

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An angry mob set fire to a local parliament building in an Indonesian provincial capital, leaving at least three people dead and five others hospitalized, officials said.

The blaze in Makassar, the capital city of South Sulawesi province, began late Friday. Television reports showed the provincial council building ablaze overnight, causing the area to turn an eerie orange color.

Rescuers retrieved three bodies by Saturday morning, while five people were hospitalized with burns or with broken bones after jumping from the building, said Fadli Tahar, a local disaster official.

Protesters in West Java's Bandung city also set a regional parliament ablaze on Friday, but no casualties were reported. In Surabaya, Indonesia's second-largest city, protesters stormed the regional police headquarters after destroying fences and torching vehicles. Security forces fired tear gas and used water cannons, but demonstrators fought back with fireworks and wooden clubs.

Calm largely returned to Indonesia 's capital on Saturday as authorities cleaned up burned-out cars, police offices and bus shelters that were set ablaze by angry protesters.

Five days of protests began in Jakarta on Monday, sparked by reports that all 580 lawmakers receive a monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($3,075) in addition to their salaries. The allowance, introduced last year, is almost 10 times the Jakarta minimum wage.

Critics argue the new allowance is not only excessive but also insensitive at a time when most people are grappling with soaring living costs and taxes and rising unemployment.

The protests grew wider and more violent following the death of 21-year-old ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan. A video on social media apparently showing his death during a rally in the capital Jakarta on Thursday shocked the nation and spurred an outcry against the security forces.

Kurniawan was reportedly completing a food delivery order when he was caught in the clash. Witnesses told local television that the armored car from the National Police's Mobile Brigade unit suddenly sped through the crowd of demonstrators and hit Kurniawan, causing him to fall. Instead of stopping, the car ran over him.

Dita Alangkara / AP / AP Debris litter the street as police officers take their position following violent protests against lawmakers' allowance and police brutality after a delivery rider was allegedly run over by a police armored vehicle during clashes between riot police and students protesters, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

Clashes between riot police and protesters erupted in multiple cities across Indonesia, including in Medan, Solo, Yogyakarta, Magelang, Malang, Bengkulu, Pekanbaru and Manokwari in easternmost Papua region.

The violent crackdown by police on protesters left about 951 arrested in rallies in Jakarta alone by Thursday, according to the National Commission on Human Rights, or Komnas HAM.

Authorities said about 25 officers were hospitalized with serious injuries after being attacked by protesters in Jakarta. The Komnas HAM believed that the number of injured people on the community side is much bigger.

Amnesty International criticized Indonesia's government Saturday, saying it suppresses free speech with crackdowns on public protests.

"No one should lose their lives for exercising their right to protest," said Usman Hamid, the Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia. "The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release anyone detained solely for exercising their rights," he said.

Authorities confirmed that seven members of the police motor brigade who were linked to the death in Jakarta have been detained and questioned.

Copyright 2025 NPR