Democratic lawmaker on why he won't return to Texas until the special session is over

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT
State Reps. Armando Walle, center right, and Ana Hernandez, center left, both Democrats from Houston, talk with past presidents of the National Conference of State Legislatures, Jane Campbell, left, and Leticia Van de Putte, right, during the Legislative Summit, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)
The Texas House of Representatives is at a standstill, after Democratic members left the state to prevent a vote on redrawing Texas’s congressional maps midway through the special session. The bill, if passed, would create five more winnable districts for Texas Republicans. Democratic House members fled to several democratic states, including Illinois and Massachusetts.

We speak with Texas state Rep. Armando Walle, a Democrat, who decamped to Boston to avoid the vote.

