Harris clinched the nomination in 16 days — the fastest in more than three decades

The Democratic Party officially nominated Vice President Harris on Aug. 5.

It came just two weeks after President Biden dropped out of the race and Harris took over the ticket.

On top of a historically short rise to the nomination, Harris' candidacy comes extremely late in the presidential campaign.

Here's how it compares to past presidential tickets:

