World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner to sit out Paris Olympics due to illness

PARIS — A top-ranked Italian tennis player is bowing out of the Paris Olympics after coming down with a case of tonsillitis.

Jannik Sinner, the top seed in the men’s singles tournament, said he’s disappointed after having to back out of what would’ve been his first Olympic Games.

A doctor "strongly advised" him against playing after finding he had tonsillitis, Sinner said in a post on social media Wednesday.

Before the doctor’s visit, the 22-year-old said he felt unwell and spent a couple days resting after a week of training on clay courts.

"Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season,” he said. “I couldn't wait to have the honor of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home."

Tonsillitis is a condition that inflames the tonsils, with symptoms that include a painful sore throat and fever, according to the Mayo Clinic. The infections that cause tonsillitis are contagious.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open this year and shot to the top of the world rankings after making the semifinals at the French Open.

But ailments have bogged his recent performances. He left the Madrid Open early due to a hip injury. And at Wimbledon earlier this month, he weathered dizziness before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

The Paris Olympic tennis competition runs from July 27 through August 4 at the Roland-Garros venue.



