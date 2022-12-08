These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022

The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform.
These are the terms Americans searched the most.
Most popular searches overall
Wordle
Election results
Betty White
Queen Elizabeth
Bob Saget
Ukraine
Mega Millions
Powerball numbers
Anne Heche
Jeffrey Dahmer
Most searched people
Johnny Depp
Will Smith
Amber Heard
Antonio Brown
Kari Lake
Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
Chris Rock
Andrew Tate
Adam Levine
Serena Williams
Most searched current events
Election results
Queen Elizabeth passing
Ukraine
Powerball numbers
Hurricane Ian
Monkeypox
Texas school shooting
Will Smith Oscars
Johnny Depp verdict
Roe v Wade
Most searched movies
Encanto
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Black Adam
Jurassic World Dominion
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Morbius
Turning Red
Most searched TV shows
Euphoria
Stranger Things
The Watcher
Inventing Anna
House of the Dragon
Moon Knight
Yellowstone
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Most searched songs
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" - Encanto
"Surface Pressure" - Encanto
"Jiggle Jiggle" - Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
"Unholy" - Sam Smith and Kim Petras
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush
"Glimpse of Us" - Joji
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Anti-Hero" - Taylor Swift
"What Else Can I Do" - Encanto
Most searched definitions
Rupee
Oligarch
Cacao
Homer
Recession
Canny
Foray
Trove
Saute
Tacit
