© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Geoff Muldaur's quest to find musicians to write 'His Last Letter'

Published November 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST

For the full story, click here.

It’s not enough that musician Geoff Muldaur was a vital force in American roots, jazz and blues for decades. Muldaur traveled to Amsterdam to find a group of top-notch European classical musicians to tackle distinctly non-European, and mostly non-classical work. The result is called “His Last Letter,” a double-LP box set and a CD set, both with a booklet released earlier this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.