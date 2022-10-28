© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are we logging off? The latest on Elon Musk, Twitter and the news media

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter. He fired several top executives immediately and likely has more changes in mind.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks about it with NPR’s Bobby Allyn.

Even if you don’t use Twitter, your favorite journalists probably are. And that affects the news.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with journalist Femi Oke about Twitter and the news media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.