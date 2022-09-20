Illinois State Fair sets attendance record

Illinois State Fair organizers said the 2022 event drew a record number of visitors. Over 636,700 came to the fair, the highest attendance since industry calculation was put into effect.

Weekend attendance during the fair saw an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021. Grandstand revenue also set a record, despite ticket sales lagging recent years.

Officials also said the fair brought in an estimated $6.4 million in estimated revenue, just short of the 2019 record of $6.5 million. But they also point out percentage-based vendors have yet to begin their payment. Also, two Illinois State Fair events generally held during the fair's run, the Illinois State Fair Rodeo and the Bettenhausen 100, will be held at later dates in 2022, adding to the overall revenue numbers.

“Once again, the Illinois State Fair was a resounding success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the leadership of Director Costello and Fair Manager Clark, thousands of Illinoisans and people throughout the nation descended upon Springfield for eleven days of exciting exhibits, delicious food, and community fun—all while honoring our state’s legacy of strong agricultural traditions. To every attendee: thank you for making the Illinois State Fair a part of your summer. Until next year!”

A grandstand revenue record was set in 2022, with over $2.3 million coming in for the nine shows. 2022 eclipses the previous record of over $2.2 million set in 2019. Overall, tickets sold this year for the Illinois Lottery Grandstand came in fourth out of the last five years with 48,104.

“We were blessed with 11 days of great weather, which meant large crowds and even larger smiles for our fairgoers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “While it is great to have these amazing numbers, it was even better seeing so many people enjoying the Illinois State Fair. We now get back to work planning for 2023 and we hope to see you all back again.”

The 2023 Illinois State Fair is set to run August 11-21.

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Mon

Tues

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Total

2022

42,208

59,717

79,298

80,331

49,082

47,555

43,585

43,908

75,182

54,691

61,143

636,700

2021

21,015

49,940

63,604

61,756

38,708

32,746

34,190

30,178

51,390

45,161

43,700

472,388

2019

35,961

39,053

59,040

59,925

44,044

36,818

37,897

37,732

51,641

51,515

55,274

508,900

