Investigation shows profound failures in New York's Hasidic schools

An in-depth investigation of New York’s Hasidic schools shows profound failure in teaching secular subjects, with most kids graduating without basic reading, writing and math skills. This, despite getting nearly a billion dollars in public money in the last four years. At one school, math, reading failure rate was 100%.

The lack of basic educational skills not only makes graduates unemployable but also contributes to poverty, isolation and dependency.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks to New York Times education reporter Eliza Shapiro who co-authored the investigation.

