Deputy Secretary Sherman tried to convince Russia to avoid Ukraine war. She weighs in 6 months later

Ukraine is marking its Independence Day Wednesday at the same time civilians enter the sixth month of a deadly, destructive, unprovoked war with Russia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about the U.S. pledging more support, with no end to the conflict in sight, with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.