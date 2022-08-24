© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Attacks continue in Ukraine, 6 months into Russia's war and 31 years since Ukrainian independence

Published August 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
Ukrainian gunmen fire a US made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Kharkiv region on Aug. 1, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian gunmen fire a US made M777 howitzer from their position on the front line in Kharkiv region on Aug. 1, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)

The violence has continued in the Eastern regions of Ukraine as the 6-month mark of the invasion by Russia arrived. There were concerns about an intensifying of strikes by Russian forces this week as Ukraine marked its 31st year of independence.

John Hudson, national security reporter for our editorial partner the Washington Post, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee with more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

