The use of bird feeders can resume in Illinois

Bird lovers in Illinois can resume using backyard feeders and baths effective Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources originally recommended the use of bird feeders and bird baths be suspended through May 31 in response to the E-A-H-5-N-1 strain of the highly pathogenic avian flu in Illinois.

With the annual spring migration of non-resident waterfowl and other migratory bird species complete, the risk of further disease outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized. To date, the avian flu has not been detected in songbird species.

IDNR continues to encourage regular cleaning of bird feeders and bird baths.

People who keep domestic poultry should remain extra vigilant. Further guidance for poultry owners can be found at the USDA website.

