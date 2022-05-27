A look at conditions for Ukrainian soldiers in the east

Russia continues to make gradual gains in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sudarsan Raghavan, a correspondent at large for The Washington Post, about how the Ukrainian military is doing in there. He reports on a group of soldiers in the eastern part of the country who say they have very little food or training.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.