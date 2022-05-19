Oklahoma's legislature passes a bill banning nearly all abortions

Oklahoma's legislature passed a bill Thursday that prohibits nearly all abortions beginning at fertilization.

The legislation builds on an Oklahoma bill passed earlier this month, which prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy — echoing a similar move in Texas.

Vice President Kamala Harris called it "one of the most extreme abortion bans in the country."

"It's outrageous and it's just the latest in a series of extreme laws around the country," Harris said in a virtual meeting with abortion providers.

If Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signs the bill, the legislation would go into effect immediately. Stitt has pledged to make Oklahoma "the most pro-life state in the country."

