Ethan Patterson and Ben Heppner perform 'Three Cycles for Handpan and Marimba'

Published April 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT

Ethan Patterson and Ben Heppner perform Heppner's composition 'Three Cycles for Handpan and Marima'.

Cycle I, Droplet
Cycle II, Ripple
Cycle III, Delta

Patterson and Heppner were named winners of the Northern Illinois University School of Music's 2022 Chamber Ensemble Competition.

Thanks to the NIU School of Music Recording Crew for the capture.

