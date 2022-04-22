Classical WNIU is Northern Illinois' home for the best in Classical Music and the Arts. Listen at 90.5fm in Northern Illinois, and also 105.7fm in Rockford, IL.
Ethan Patterson and Ben Heppner perform 'Three Cycles for Handpan and Marimba'
Ethan Patterson and Ben Heppner perform Heppner's composition 'Three Cycles for Handpan and Marima'.
Cycle I, Droplet
Cycle II, Ripple
Cycle III, Delta
Patterson and Heppner were named winners of the Northern Illinois University School of Music's 2022 Chamber Ensemble Competition.
Thanks to the NIU School of Music Recording Crew for the capture.