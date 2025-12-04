Statewide: The season for scams

This is the busiest shopping period of the year. That also brings risks to consumers as scammers are working to make sure you have an unhappy holiday season. Your financial and personal information is even more at risk. On this episode, we talk with the Better Business Bureau about the threats and how to stay safe.

Also:

* Mawa Iqbal reports on an Illinois woman in a state prison whose art has reached Pope Leo.

* The Midwest Newsroom reports on how corn detasseling has become a political issue.

* We get an update on Ebertfest, the much-loved film festival in Champaign-Urbana, which is apparently coming to an end.

A. Oishii Basu/Illinois Student Newsroom Nat Dykeman, head of Chambana Film Society, sits with the statue of critic Roger Ebert outside Virginia Theatre. Dykeman’s work is bringing a variety of film options to Champaign-Urbana, which Ebert had done with Ebertfest.

* Rich Egger brings us an update on a new performing arts center project at Western Illinois University.

* Jane Carlson talks with the author of a book documenting his grandfather's World War Two service.

* We speak with an expert who gives some tips on choosing a personal financial advisor.

* A report from Missouri explains how the game Pokemon Go is still getting people outside.

* Emily Hays how the game Magic: The Gathering is creating community in an Illinois prison.

* Rachel Cramer reports on the downtrend for wine sales and how Midwest wineries are coping.

