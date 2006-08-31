© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Stresses Iraq Mission in Combating Terrorism

By Don Gonyea
Published August 31, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

President Bush begins a new campaign aimed at restoring public support for the war in Iraq. Polls show declining public support for the war -- and growing doubt about the U.S. mission there.

The president acknowledged that some Americans didn't support the decision to remove Saddam Hussein from power -- and that violence has heightened concerns and frustrations. In doing so, he described Iraq as integral to a struggle against terrorism.

"We should all agree that the battle for Iraq is now central to the ideological struggle of the 21st century," the president said. "We will not allow the terrorists to dictate the future of this century, so we will defeat them in Iraq."

With many Democrats and some prominent Republicans recently calling for an exit strategy from Iraq, the president described the position of his critics in stark terms.

"If America were to pull out before Iraq can defend itself, the consequences would be absolutely predictable and absolutely disastrous," he said.

He then described an Iraq after a premature U.S. pullout as a place run by Saddam's former henchmen, and by armed groups with ties to Iran -- and providing a base for training al-Qaida terrorists.

The White House calls the Utah event the first in a series of speeches in which the president will discuss why he feels it is critical that the United States succeed in Iraq.

The speeches about the war on terrorism will lead up to the president's address to the United Nations next month.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top StoriesNPR
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
See stories by Don Gonyea