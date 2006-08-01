Alexi Murdoch: Warmly Accessible

Scottish singer-songwriter Alexi Murdoch has risen to the top of the folk-pop genre by employing hushed, heartbreaking vocals in a style reminiscent of Nick Drake. After playing some of his original songs around L.A. in the late '90s, Murdoch released his Four Songs EP, which brought him local exposure and helped him place his single "Orange Sky" in movies and TV shows. In June, Murdoch independently released his first full-length album, Time Without Consequence, which contains three of the four tracks from the EP and continues in its predecessor's warmly accessible tradition.

Copyright 2006 XPN