Alexi Murdoch: Warmly Accessible

XPN | By David Dye
Published August 1, 2006 at 1:53 PM CDT
Alexi Murdoch.
Scottish singer-songwriter Alexi Murdoch has risen to the top of the folk-pop genre by employing hushed, heartbreaking vocals in a style reminiscent of Nick Drake. After playing some of his original songs around L.A. in the late '90s, Murdoch released his Four Songs EP, which brought him local exposure and helped him place his single "Orange Sky" in movies and TV shows. In June, Murdoch independently released his first full-length album, Time Without Consequence, which contains three of the four tracks from the EP and continues in its predecessor's warmly accessible tradition.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
