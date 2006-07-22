Fighting Intensifies Along Lebanon-Israel Border

Israeli tanks and hundreds of troops moved in and out of Lebanon on the 11th day of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants. Israel says its ground incursions into Lebanon are not the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

During the fighting on Saturday, Israeli forces took control of the Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras. Israel says it has been a center of Hezbollah guerrilla activity.

Israeli attacks did not stop Hezbollah militants from firing more than 150 rockets into Israel. The attacks injured 17 Israelis.

At the same time, Lebanese civilians are evacuating the south in large numbers.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.