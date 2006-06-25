Sour Cherries: A Tart, Tasty Michigan Treat

/ / The Cherry Hut's patio. Don't try this in mid-winter!

Sour cherries are one of summer's great delights. They will be ripe and ready in just a few weeks. But unless you live in Michigan, where most are grown, they can be difficult to locate.

One place you can certainly track them down is The Cherry Hut in Beulah, Mich. It opened in 1922 as a pie shack. Now it's a full-service restaurant, with plenty of tart cherries on the menu.

Brenda and Leonard Case own The Cherry Hut. Brenda Case tells Debbie Elliott about her business... and how sour cherries have made their way into ground beef, too.

