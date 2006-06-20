The Value of Relative Friends in a Virtual World

With everday words becoming more and more relative than they were before, commentator John Moe would like to take on another word with a shifting definition: friend.

Moe's band, Chicken Starship, has a MySpace page. And among the people listed as their friends are Elvis Costello, The Dixie Chicks, and Lucinda Williams.

He says that he knows that They Might Be Giants won't drive him to the airport -- but their friendship has to count for something. John Moe's forthcoming book is Conservatize Me.

