Memorial for America's Losses at the Pentagon

By Tom Bowman
Published June 15, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The site for a memorial to the victims of the 9/11 attack has been unveiled at the Pentagon. The memorial is for the 184 people who died when American Airlines flight 77 slammed into the Pentagon. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld called the area just beyond where the plane crashed "sacred ground."

Family members of the victims from the Pentagon and aboard the plane gathered for a dedication ceremony. The day included speeches, patriotic songs and memories of loved ones who never came home.

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
