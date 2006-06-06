© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

David Ford: No Apologies Necessary

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 6, 2006 at 1:09 PM CDT
David Ford.
David Ford.

Having left his longtime band Easyworld, David Ford initially wanted to make demos to sell during his live performances in the U.K. Instead, he ended up spending a winter in his basement studio making his debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I've Caused.

Recorded without a producer or label, the album (finally released here in May) has since sparked widespread interest in Ford's brooding songcraft. Ford has been compared to singer-songwriters from Bob Dylan to Kurt Cobain -- though Damien Rice is a more obvious and direct comparison -- but he's a unique and exciting talent in his own right.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye