Iraq's Maliki Calls for Rules on Raiding Homes

By Peter Kenyon
Published June 1, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki calls for an Iraqi committee to meet with the U.S. military to establish ground rules for raids on Iraqi homes. He said his government "totally rejects" conduct such as the reported killing of 24 Iraqi civilians by U.S. Marines last fall in Haditha.

The top American general in Iraq has ordered that all units undergo "core-values training" on battlefield ethics.

Maliki also said that he will announce candidates for top security positions Sunday, including the ministers of Defense and Interior, even if there is no consensus among Iraq's political parties.

Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
