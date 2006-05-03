© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Albright Examines Link Between Politics, Religion

Fresh Air
Published May 3, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT
Albright Cover

Madeleine Albright, the former secretary of state under President Bill Clinton, talks about her book The Mighty and the Almighty: Reflections on America, God, and World Affairs.

In the book, Albright takes a historical view of how religion has had an impact on policy and world events. Previously, Albright wrote the bestselling Madam Secretary: A Memoir. She is the founder of the Albright Group LLC in Washington, D.C.

