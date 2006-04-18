© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Magnet's Dreamy, Surreal Pop

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 18, 2006 at 5:57 PM CDT

Magnet is the vehicle of Even Johansen, the Norwegian born singer/songwriter who made a name for himself by working with the U.K. bands Libido and Chocolate Overdose.

Even's work as Magnet is a blend of the traditional and the modern, mixing a folk sound with the more surreal electronica.

The second album from Magnet, called The Tourniquet, was produced by American underground pop veteran Jason Falkner, who also appears on several tracks. The album is a quiet, reflective listen, similar to David Gray in White Ladder. The album has achieved gold record sales in Norway.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
