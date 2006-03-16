© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
'Wrongful Birth' and Early Testing

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published March 16, 2006 at 10:00 AM CST

Journalist Elizabeth Weil wrote a cover story for the March 12 edition of the New York Times Magazine, entitled "A Wrongful Birth?".

The article's subject is Donna Branca, a mother who gave birth to a severely handicapped child and then sued her obstetrician for neglecting to provide information that would have allowed Branca to abort the fetus prior to birth.

Weil explores the huge upturn in prenatal testing, the expanding limits of the current technology, and the ethical questions raised by the results of testing fetuses.

Weil's work has appeared in Vogue, Rolling Stone and on This American Life.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
